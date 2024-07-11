Jennifer Lopez 'wants' half of Ben Affleck's $150m fortune

The fairytale ending for Bennifer 2.0 seems to have gone up in smoke. Just 2 years after their stunning Las Vegas wedding, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly headed for a split and things might be getting a bit messy.

The couple has not been photographed together for over a month now and sources suggest 'marriage is over.'

Now a bombshell report claims Lopez isn't shying away from demanding a hefty chunk of Affleck's fortune in the divorce settlement.

According to a source from Radar Online the Jenny From the Block singer, wants "half of Ben's nearly $150 million fortune, even though she herself is worth much more—about $400 million." Some see this move as a way for her to get back at him, claiming she handled more of the financial responsibilities during their short-lived marriage.

While we don't know if it's truly about money or revenge, the situation for the couple, who rekindled their old flames and married in 2022, doesn't seem to be progressing well as they continue to spend time alone. Affleck returned to his production house without his wedding ring again, while Lopez, after spending her Fourth of July alone in the Hamptons, is focusing on self-love and her work, socializing on Instagram.