Jennifer Lopez finds growing trend of using AI scary

Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez is joining the debate around the growing trend of using Artificial intelligence (AI), saying it comes with its cons.

In fact, the icon reveals she has been a victim when her face covered in wrinkles was used by a skincare brand for marketing.

Jennifer's new film Atlas explores the dangers and potential benefits of artificial intelligence, which has just premiered on Netflix. It was at the film's Los Angeles premiere when Jenifer opened up about her fears about the trend of AI.

The multi-talented star also talked about her own experience, and how she felt exploited. She recalled a time when certain ads "selling skincare" used her morphed photos in which her face was covered in "wrinkles".

"I think this movie (Atlas) does a good job of showing how AI could go incredibly wrong, and this is how it could go really right," Jennifer told Variety at the film's premiere.

She also added, "It's really scary. Right away we had them stealing our faces. So, yes, [AI] is really scary. I think you should be respectful of AI…We have to be open to all possibilities. These movies that are talking about AI — especially this one — do a really good job of showing both sides."

In director Brad Peyton's sci-fi action movie, Jennifer stars as the titular character, a data analyst who must turn to AI to help save the Earth from an evil robot (essayed by Simu Liu).