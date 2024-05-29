Jennifer Lopez finds growing trend of using AI scary

Splash

Hindustan Times
29 May, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 11:27 am

Related News

Jennifer Lopez finds growing trend of using AI scary

Hindustan Times
29 May, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 11:27 am
Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Collected
Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Collected

Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez is joining the debate around the growing trend of using Artificial intelligence (AI), saying it comes with its cons.

In fact, the icon reveals she has been a victim when her face covered in wrinkles was used by a skincare brand for marketing.

Jennifer's new film Atlas explores the dangers and potential benefits of artificial intelligence, which has just premiered on Netflix. It was at the film's Los Angeles premiere when Jenifer opened up about her fears about the trend of AI.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The multi-talented star also talked about her own experience, and how she felt exploited. She recalled a time when certain ads "selling skincare" used her morphed photos in which her face was covered in "wrinkles".

"I think this movie (Atlas) does a good job of showing how AI could go incredibly wrong, and this is how it could go really right," Jennifer told Variety at the film's premiere.

She also added, "It's really scary. Right away we had them stealing our faces. So, yes, [AI] is really scary. I think you should be respectful of AI…We have to be open to all possibilities. These movies that are talking about AI — especially this one — do a really good job of showing both sides."

In director Brad Peyton's sci-fi action movie, Jennifer stars as the titular character, a data analyst who must turn to AI to help save the Earth from an evil robot (essayed by Simu Liu).

Jennifer Lopez / AI / Atlas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How introverts can gain visibility at work

31m | Pursuit
The group comprised students from the Mechatronics Engineering Department of RUET. They are also members of the RUET Robotics Society. Photo: Courtesy

Bomb-Disposal Robot: RUET students shake hands with Bangladesh Army

41m | Pursuit
There is a lake in the middle of the complex but it resembles a dirty swamp. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Another concrete jungle in the name of 'garden city'

4h | Panorama
According to Dr Piyush Mathur, Ahsan Manzil’s upper-frontal view with the large dome and the grand stairs, expresses a statement of ‘grandeur’ and ‘authority.’ Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Understanding the gender implications of architecture

20h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Cyclone Remal: Crores of damage in Satkhira range of Sundarbans

Cyclone Remal: Crores of damage in Satkhira range of Sundarbans

11m | Videos
Livelihood of thousands of goldsmiths in one lane

Livelihood of thousands of goldsmiths in one lane

2h | Videos
Cyclone Remal: Fishes worth over Tk73 crore washed away in Bagerhat

Cyclone Remal: Fishes worth over Tk73 crore washed away in Bagerhat

3h | Videos
Iran on brink of nuclear weapons: IAEA

Iran on brink of nuclear weapons: IAEA

15h | Videos