Jazz Night: A wholesome experience for those who refused to follow the crowd

Friday evening, Dhaka city. One part of the population is unsure of stepping out of their homes due to the political tension. There's another heap of people waiting for the clocks to hit 9pm to watch Brazil play in the all important quarter final clash in the World Cup.

And then there's a group of 50 odd people with a taste for the finer side of music, gathering at the quiet, aesthetically lit, Satori Meditations, to spend an evening listening to and watching five musicians perform "an American art form largely based on improvisation"

You may have a different definition for it, but that's how pianist Hana Cai, one of the five performers on Jazz Night at Satori Meditations at Banani, defines the genre. The other four musicians included Aaron Witeck on the Trumpet, Francis Maginn on the Trombone and two Bangladeshi Jazz pioneers, Tanveer Haque and Towfiq Arifin Turjo, on the bass and the drums respectively.

Jazz Night promised a phenomenal musical performance of the intricate genre, and it did not disappoint one bit. The entire show was filled with dexterity and musical bliss from the moment Turjo set the ball rolling with his drum cues.

There were two sets for the performance. Songs by trumpet players made up the majority of the first set. Some had jazzy sounds, one had a joyful vibe, while another had a mellow atmosphere.

They played songs going all the way back to the 1950s. They transported you back in time and provided you with a peek of how Jazz evolved.

One of the highlights was when the band performed Miles Davis' 'The Man With The Horn'. The audience seemed to have prior acquaintance with the tune. The sets also featured music from renowned Jazz musicians such as Lee Morgan, Arturo Sandoval, Chet Baker and ofcourse, Miles davis.

It is safe to say that Jazz music does not have the biggest of audiences in Bangladesh. It's an art form that is currently exclusive to a certain demographic.

There are some genres that a lot of people can relate to, according to Rusaasvaad, the founder of the "self transformation center" that is Satori. "It all comes down to the aesthetics, personal preferences, and how they perceive music and entertainment," he said. "Nonetheless, Jazz is not just for a niche audience, just because the majority of the people don't listen to it organically."

I asked Hana, who has performed for a variety of audiences around the world, what she anticipated from a gathering of about 50 jazz fans from Dhaka, before the band entered the stage.

"I was told that not many people here had heard Jazz but apparently they are really excited by it. That for me is exciting because, where I usually play, people are very critical. So it's fun to finally play for an audience who are just excited by the music and not just here to criticize."

She was right. The entire crowd was in perfect harmony with the band. They were extremely receptive and supportive. Every drum sequence received applause. Each time Hana put those sleek 'pianist fingers' to good use, the audience clapped.

All in all it was a wholesome experience.