Jazz master Ramsey Lewis dies at 87

Splash

BSS /AFP
13 September, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 10:07 am

Related News

Jazz master Ramsey Lewis dies at 87

BSS /AFP
13 September, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 10:07 am
Ramsey Lewis. Photo: Collected
Ramsey Lewis. Photo: Collected

Ramsey Lewis, the renowned jazz pianist who made a 1960s pop crossover that saw him become an unexpected hitmaker, died Monday. He was 87 years old.

The three-time Grammy-award winning artist's wife Jan announced the news via a publicist, saying Lewis died "peacefully at his home in Chicago."

A lifelong Chicagoan, the artist was born there on May 27, 1935, getting an early start on the keys with lessons and performances at church, where his father, an avid jazz fan himself, directed the choir.

In 1956 Lewis released his debut album with his trio that included bassist Eldee Young and drummer Redd Holt.

They became well-known in jazz circles, performing at the Newport Jazz Festival as well as the Village Vanguard.

In 1965, Lewis became a sensation overnight with the trio's unexpected smash "The 'In' Crowd," an instrumental rendition of Dobie Gray's popular Motown song that came out months earlier.

The Ramsey Lewis Trio recorded their jazz-inflected take live at the Washington night club Bohemian Caverns, after which the song broke into the Billboard top songs chart -- a rarity for jazz in a world whose airwaves were dominated by sugary pop, rock and R&B.

They found similar success with two more singles, a funkified version of "Hang On Sloopy" by the McCoys, which also won a Grammy, and "A Hard Day's Night" from the Beatles.

Lewis' bandmates moved on to form their own group and he teamed up with Cleveland Eaton and Maurice White -- who later founded Earth, Wind & Fire. The trio found success on the charts once more in 1966 with a rendition of "Wade in the Water," a traditional spiritual.

Lewis did not become a pop mainstay but found success in the jazz world for decades, recording some 80 albums over his lifetime and earning the US National Endowment for the Arts highest honor in 2007.

He was known for his experimentation on the electronic keyboards and fusion music, as well as R&B and Latin music.

He was also a radio personality, hosting his own show on jazz.

"Ramsey's passion for music was truly fueled by the love and dedication of his fans across the globe," his wife said in a statement. "He loved touring and meeting music lovers from so many cultures and walks of life."

"It was our family's great pleasure to share Ramsey in this special way with all those who admired his God-given talents."

Ramsey Lewis / jazz music

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Senora built 12 water tanks across six points in the union within two weeks in July. Photo: Senora

Senora’s water tanks help Koikhali women overcome period ordeals

1h | Panorama
Cityscape Tower stands tall with the juxtaposition of its modern structure and the lush greenery surrounding it. Photo: Cityscape International Ltd.

Cityscape: A leap towards eco-friendly architecture in Bangladesh

2h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

What's luring Danish companies to Vietnam?

1h | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The state of CAG: 'US report is not entirely true'

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How can the lack of medical education be combatted?

How can the lack of medical education be combatted?

2h | Videos
Massive moon Dubai’s biggest tourist project

Massive moon Dubai’s biggest tourist project

2h | Videos
Surprising facts about Britain's monarchy

Surprising facts about Britain's monarchy

3h | Videos
All banks will buy, sell dollar in same price

All banks will buy, sell dollar in same price

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’