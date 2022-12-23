The jaatra season is here, but will the local authorities let troupes perform?

Sohel Ahsan
23 December, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 23 December, 2022, 11:17 am

The jaatra season is here, but will the local authorities let troupes perform?

Rural people still look forward to jaatras. But local authorities’ are now hesitant about allowing them permission to organise these shows

Sohel Ahsan
23 December, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 23 December, 2022, 11:17 am
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Jatra paala, a local variant of performance art on stage, has always been an interwoven part of the Bangalee culture. In fact, to the rural population, jaatra paala – endearingly called jaatra –  was considered to be one of the most popular modes of entertainment. 

As winter chills creeped in, people from rural areas began preparations for it. The festivities are accompanied by a 'grameen mela' [rural carnival]. For the village people, a growing anticipation would build up around winter.

From the last week of November until February is considered to be the right time for the staging of jaatas. Local troupes prepared themselves for live performances on stage, and for three months they performed on various stages before going back to their regular lives at the end. 

For decades, a long-list of troupes have wrapped their lives around jaatra. Interestingly, some of these performers even sustained their lives for the rest of the year from the money they earned from the season. 

However, in recent times, these festivities have become rare, fewer troupes feel the urge to band up. This, in turn, reduces the scope of making a sizable living from it. Many artists look elsewhere to make a living, including seasoned jaatra performers. 

Some performers who love jaatras for what it means to them continue to uphold their traditions. As many as 20 troupes around the country, especially in rural Bangladesh, band up every year to perform. 

According to Bangla Jaatra Unnayan Parishad, the rural population still looks forward to jaatras. But local authorities' are now hesitant about allowing them permission to organise these shows. 

Authorities however claim that these events show R-rated content to the youth in the name of staged performance, which is detrimental to their formative stage. That is why they are reluctant to permit the staging of jaatas in recent times. 

Jaatras used to be organised every winter near the Kantaji Temple in Dinajpur. But it stopped last year; local authorities are not allowing organisers permission anymore. Circus rings, however, are still allowed to perform. It is not sitting well with fans in that area that jaatras are being excluded from their carnival, which has been a long-standing attraction of it. 

In Moulvibazar, Srimongol, local authorities may permit staging jaatras this month, and necessary measures are being taken. A jaatra troupe named Surma Opera is said to perform for 10 days at this event.

"Jaatra is an important part of our culture, as it has been entertaining our people for a very long time. I am trying to do everything within my power to uphold our culture. For as long as obscenity or gambling does not take place, everything should be okay," said Mir Nahid, Sreemangal District Commissioner. 

The fact that a jaatra paala may be allowed to be organised this season is giving performers hope. "Countless Jaatra artists are now barely surviving. The news of getting permission to organise a jaatra paala in Sreemangal gives hope to performers. If the same could be done in other places as well, jaatra may entertain people again. Jatras are losing attraction due to a lack of tasteful content and the immoral actions of a few troupe leaders," said Milon Kanti, President of the Jaatrashilpa Unnayan Parishad. 

To preserve the traditions of jaatras Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy has been making an effort over the last few years. The academy has registered 140 Jaatra troupes to be their patron. These troupes have performed in over 100 jaatras in Dhaka, Jahangir Nagar, Chattogram and Rajshahi University campuses, as well as many Shilpakala Academy auditoriums in many districts throughout Bangladesh. 

Only a handful of jaatra troupes are able to work independently. Chaitali Opera, Diamond Opera, Karnaphuli Opera, Surma Opera, Loknath Opera, Charnik Opera, Desha Opera, Shikha Natya Gosthi and Papia Jaatra Unit are a few amongst them. But troupe leaders are prepared to stage more jaatras if situations improve. 
 

Jatra

