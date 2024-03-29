Can Jatra be revived?

Proshanto Kumar Sagar, a once skilled Jatra artiste from Dumuria, Khulna, now manages a grocery shop near Khulna University. He opened the store in 2020 to earn a livelihood. Before this, he was somehow getting by with jatra.

Sagar entered the Jatra scene back in 1982 as a professional artiste under the banner of 'Tushar Opera', based in Jessore. Until the 1990s, he would routinely travel across the country during the winter seasons as part of the troupe. He was also involved with another group called 'Rajdut Opera'.

However, as the 2000s rolled in, his engagements as a jatra artiste began to decline. It was also the time when his income took a hit.

"I am no longer under any contract with any troupe," said Proshanto. "I work somewhat as an irregular artiste and it is impossible to sustain financially like this. So, I am compelled to spend my days running a grocery shop," he added.

Jatra, a vital aspect of Bangladesh's cultural heritage, faces decline, affecting artistes like Sagar, who have shifted careers due to economic challenges. The number of Jatra groups has plummeted since its zenith in 1988.

The Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy and the Ministry of Culture in recent years have been trying to revive Jatra through government-backed performances and recognition of professional groups. Nonetheless, it remains an uphill task.

A colourless existence

Like Proshanto, there are many veteran Jatra artistes who have changed professions or left performing altogether. One such individual is Debu Musa, who was regarded as one of the stalwarts of the Jatra scene in his time.

Around 1984-85, he used to work as an actor in a Jatra troupe, earning a staggering sum of 80,000 taka as monthly salary. However, over time, he has moved away from this profession. Currently, he spends his days working as a cashier at the cattle market in Poradaha, Jessore.

Throughout the country, numerous Jatra artistes have similarly transitioned to different professions. Nonetheless, there are some who are still sticking to Jatra despite having a tough time earning their keep.

Purnima Banerjee, hailing from Satkhira, began her career in Jatra as a child artiste under a troupe named 'Chowdhury Company' in Dhaka. At the age of 16, she started performing on stage as a singer and actress in Jatra troupes.

She has performed for troupes 'Udayan' and 'Bhagyashree Opera'. She got married while still a regular artiste and left to perform when the season to perform came around.

Even though she is not contracted with any specific group now, she has been working as a freelance Jatra artiste for the past four years, going from Satkhira to Netrokona for work. She performs in various local Jatra events and earns a nightly wage.

Since last October, she has remained in Netrakona. There, she works as an artiste for six staging houses (establishments that hire Jatra artistes). She has already performed in ten stagings, under contracts earning Tk 7,000 per staging. Thus, her income this season has amounted to Tk 70,000 so far.

"I don't really perform for money anymore. I am doing this right now purely to preserve the artiste that I have always been. Since childhood, I haven't engaged in any other work. Jatra runs in my blood. So, I stuck with it," Purnima explained.

A unique tradition

A Jatra troupe is formed every year with artistes and craftsmen for a six-month period. People from other professions can also be part of these troupes.

Owners usually finance these groups themselves, and depending on the group, there can be between 45 to 50 members. The owners manage their members on a seasonal or monthly wage basis. Forming a group typically requires a budget of around ten lakhs Taka.

Previously, groups could perform for about five months across various Jatra stages throughout the country. However, with fewer shows now, the duration of performances has decreased, leading to a drop in income for the troupes and making the financial situation for artistes quite challenging.

In the past, a single season's earnings were enough for Jatra troupes or their members to comfortably get by the rest of the year. But now, those days are gone. According to insiders, the influx of new talent into the industry isn't meeting expectations. Moreover, the inclusion of inappropriate content in Jatra performances has prompted many refined artistes to switch careers.

Although there are only a few Jatra groups left today, leaders from the Bangladesh Jatra Industry Development Council reported that in the Jatra season of 1988, 210 Jatra groups were formed, marking the highest number in a single season in Bangladesh. Unfortunately, this number did not last long and started to decline shortly after.

Over the years many groups have made a name for themselves, including the likes of 'Desh Opera,' 'Karnaphuli Opera,' and 'Banglar Bani Opera,' among others.



A hint at revival?

In recent years, the government has started taking steps to help.

Under the supervision of the Ministry of Culture and managed by the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, various initiatives have been launched to revive the Jatra industry. Now, government-sponsored Jatra performances have been held in every district of the country since October 2023.

When Bangladesh came into being, local authorities were responsible for registering these Jatra groups. But in recent years, this important job has been handed over to the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, thanks to an initiative by Liakat Ali Lucky, the academy's Director General. Now, there are more than two hundred professional Jatra groups officially recognised by the academy.

Despite this, not all these groups get to share their art with the public as much as they'd like. A big hurdle is the simple lack of stages to perform on. There's no shortage of ready and eager performers, but the opportunities for Jatra plays to be held are few and far between.

And even when the Shilpkala Academy sets up events, they can't fit all the registered groups into the schedule.

A changing entertainment landscape

Once upon a time, entertainment options in the countryside were few and far between. However, the digital age has transformed leisure time, with smartphones bringing the world of YouTube and streaming right into people's hands. This shift has changed how villagers view traditional pastimes.

Whenever a Jatra—the local theater—sets up in a village, it's not just about the drama and music anymore. Sometimes, it attracts gambling and other vices, which cast a shadow over the festivities, making some people think twice about supporting these events. In the city, too, the once-enthusiastic crowds for Jatra are dwindling, as people voice their disappointment.

Nonetheless, amidst this changing landscape, places like the Shilpakala Academy still light up with the magic of Jatra during the cooler months, keeping the ancient tradition alive in the heart of modern Bangladesh.

Jatra plays have been staged in places like Dinajpur, Sirajganj, Natore, and Thakurgaon, outside of government-organised events, this season. Although the number of shows were low last winter due to the national elections, there's hope that the rest of the 2024 season will see more performances.

Despite all the limitations, people working in the Jatra industry remain hopeful of its revival.

Distinguished playwright and Jatra researcher M A Majid said, "The decline of Jatra is mainly due to the lack of genuine organisers, leading to unethical practices infiltrating the art. Moreover, a crisis of plays has significantly contributed to the industry's setback."

"However, shows are now increasingly using local playwrights and with government support, Jatra has gained a solid foundation. Perhaps making Jatra shows an evening affair could help regain its popularity," Majid added.

Milon Kanti Dey, president of the Bangladesh Jatra Industry Development Council and a renowned Jatra artiste, shared, "Until 1991, Jatra was thriving, but then it started to decline. Initially, administrative indifference and the encroachment of vulgarity paralysed the industry, a stagnation that hasn't fully lifted yet."

However, Milon hopes for better days ahead as the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy along with the government are making efforts to improve the situation.

"I believe that if these efforts continue, the industry will see further improvement."

