Inventing Anna: Is Netflix glorifying swindlers?

Inventing Anna, the original Netflix series released on 11 February, has accumulated the most viewing hours for an English-language series in a week.

It was inspired by the magazine article 'How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People' by Jessica Pressler (who also serves as a producer for the show).

Inventing Anna follows the true story of Russian born German Anna Sorokin, who pretended to be a German heiress, Anna Delvey, after coming to New York. She became friends with NY elites and tricked them into lending her billions of dollars to pay for her extravagant lifestyle.

The series, however, was not strictly based on true events. It also included some made-up events to spice up the narrative.

Who is Anna Sorokin AKA Anna Delvey?

Con artist Anna Sorokin in courtroom. Photo: Shutterstock via GQ

Anna conned people from 2013 until she got arrested in 2017. She was released from New York State custody 19 months later, but is currently in the custody of the United States.

Set in 2017, the series follows the desperate quest of a pregnant journalist, Vivian Kent. She wanted to know who the real Anna was and needed to run the story while Anna was incarcerated in Rikers jail.

The judge perceived Anna as a "dumb socialite", but Vivian believed that she was secretly a brilliant individual capable of fooling people twice her age.

Anna tricked some of the most distinguished personalities in New York, only at the age of 26. She swindled millions from not just her "friends" but also from banks, hotels and restaurants.

The character of Vivian was everything Anna was not. Vivian was an extremely hardworking grounded woman, and Anna was a con-artist with an extravagant lifestyle.

Every episode unveils a thrilling mystery, and from the start to finish the series will have you hooked almost instantly.

The show underlines issues revolving around high-class society. It sheds a light on how people are valued by others if they are wealthy, or if one pretends to be anyway. People falling for Anna's fabricated story is a testament to how people still judge a book by its cover.

Ozark famed actor Julia Garner's performance as Anna was remarkable! From adapting Anna's looks, with thick round glasses, to mimicking her facial expression and accent; everything was just spot on!

Collage of Julia Garner as Anna Delvey and Anna Sorokin. Photo: Collected

Fashionistas, however, might love 'Inventing Anna' for completely different reasons altogether.

Adoring Chanel, Gucci, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, and Prada, Anna looked almost like a living mannequin in branded outfits and accessories. From rocking Burberry coats, to accessorising with sunglasses, hats, scarfs, Anna is a feast for the eyes of fashion lovers.

Vivian interviews people in an attempt to unravel Anna's true character.

Testimonies from acquaintances, friends or beauty experts all tell conflicting narratives about her. Sometimes Anna seems extraordinarily brilliant. Sometimes she was excessively bossy and snobbish. At other times she looked desperate. She even seemed lovable and friendly at times. The only constant about Anna was her slick sense of fashion.

Does Netflix glorify swindlers like Anna?

Anna has spent 19 months at Rikers Island Jail, and she signed a $300,000 deal with Netflix to give them the rights to make a series on her.

During an interview with ABC news, reporter Deborah Roberts highlighted the fact that Anna went to trial, went to prison, and now there was a Netflix deal for her story.

Anna replied "I find it strange too."

People have been enjoying crime shows for decades but with the release of Inventing Anna and Tinder Swindler this month, the streaming service has been giving us a taste of real-life crime dramas.

Enjoying these shows for entertainment is perfectly fine, but people idolising swindlers could get problematic.

We should view these stories as cautionary tales. With widespread use of Tinder, Minder and other dating apps, scam culture is here to stay.