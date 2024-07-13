Inauguration of 'Reverberance of Silence' at Edge Gallery



Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Edge Gallery inaugurated "Reverberance of Silence," a charity group exhibition dedicated to the memory of the late artist and educator Dewan Mizan and to raise funds for his family, on Friday (12 July) at 6:30pm. 

The event was graced by esteemed guests, including artists Mohammad Eunus, Mostafizul Haque, Nasim Ahmed Nadvi, and Nadia Khan- Trustee of Edge, The Foundation.

Prominent artists such as Mahbubur Rahman, Bipasha Hayat, and Hamiduzzaman Khan also attended, showcasing their support. Featuring 64 artworks by 56 esteemed artists, the exhibition reflects the deep respect the art community holds for Mizan.

Edge Gallery presented "মৌনকল্প: Reverberance of Silence," a charity group exhibition. 

The exhibition employs the concept of "ekphrasis," an ancient Greek term referring to the vivid, often dramatic verbal description of visual art. This technique serves as a connection between the visual and literary arts, allowing one medium to amplify and illuminate the other.

Edge Gallery invites art enthusiasts, collectors, and the public to join us in celebrating the life and legacy of Dewan Mizan. This exhibition is not only an opportunity to appreciate the profound impact of his work but also a chance to contribute to a meaningful cause. By attending and supporting this event, one will be helping to honour a great artist and educator while providing much-needed assistance to his family.

The exhibition will be open to all till 24 July from 10am to 8pm.

Edge Gallery

