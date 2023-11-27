Curtains to lift on Auric Vibrance: Cauldron of Passion at Edge Gallery

'Auric Vibrance' will run between 3 to 24 December.

Maksuda Iqbal Nipa's solo art exhibition 'Auric Vibrance: Cauldron of Passion' is set to lift its curtains on 3 December, to be held at the Edge Gallery, Gulshan.

The 21-day long exhibition will run from 3 December to 24 December; the inauguration will be held on 3 December evening. The exhibition will showcase around 40 artworks, each carefully encompassing the very essence of everyday experiences.

This exhibition promises a harmonious spectacle of vibrations, enveloped within a mystical aura that beckons the audience to submerge themselves in the profound passion animating every brushstroke.

A blissful experience awaits, where the resonance of the soul harmonises with the ballet of dancing pigments.

