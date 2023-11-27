Curtains to lift on Auric Vibrance: Cauldron of Passion at Edge Gallery

Splash

TBS Report
27 November, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 05:58 pm

Related News

Curtains to lift on Auric Vibrance: Cauldron of Passion at Edge Gallery

TBS Report
27 November, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 05:58 pm
&#039;Auric Vibrance&#039; will run between 3 to 24 December.
'Auric Vibrance' will run between 3 to 24 December.

Maksuda Iqbal Nipa's solo art exhibition 'Auric Vibrance: Cauldron of Passion' is set to lift its curtains on 3 December, to be held at the Edge Gallery, Gulshan. 

The 21-day long exhibition will run from 3 December to 24 December; the inauguration will be held on 3 December evening. The exhibition will showcase around 40 artworks, each carefully encompassing the very essence of everyday experiences.

This exhibition promises a harmonious spectacle of vibrations, enveloped within a mystical aura that beckons the audience to submerge themselves in the profound passion animating every brushstroke. 

A blissful experience awaits, where the resonance of the soul harmonises with the ballet of dancing pigments.
 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

art / Edge Gallery

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

File photo of North South University. Photo: Collected

The anatomy of intolerance: Why can't a transgender rights activist speak at NSU?

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Unleashing precision: The top 4 gaming mice to buy

6h | Brands
Photo: Collected

AC dust cover: Essential armour for your cooling companion

6h | Brands
Mohammad Nijamuddin runs “Noakhali Store”, he moved here from Noakhali when he was just a young man and named his store out of love for his home district. Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

Why name shops after your own district?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Thermax defaults on dollar loans under export fund

Thermax defaults on dollar loans under export fund

1h | TBS Economy
Why Scaloni wants to leave Argentina’s coaching job

Why Scaloni wants to leave Argentina’s coaching job

1h | TBS SPORTS
Iron beam laser gun - Is Israel dropping more advanced weapons?

Iron beam laser gun - Is Israel dropping more advanced weapons?

5h | TBS World
Why are there so many symbols in the Palestinian movement?

Why are there so many symbols in the Palestinian movement?

6h | TBS World