I strive to embrace everything that is new and good: Mehreen

Popular Bangladeshi singer Mehreen Mahmud has recently come into the limelight after receiving the 'Banga Nari Samman' award on 2 July in Kolkata. It was awarded to her in the category of successful female artists – a memorable achievement for the veteran.

"Banga Nari Samman is the greatest achievement of my life. I have received countless awards and accolades so far in Bangladesh. However, this is the first recognition I received internationally and I consider its impact to be far more significant. I express sincere gratitude to the award presenters," Meheein said.

Since the beginning of her career, Mehreen has performed in her own distinctive musical style. After spending more than three decades in the music business, she talked about the challenges this style has presented and how much it has inspired her.

"Every artist has their own style. Without individuality, it is not possible to sustain. I have been working in the music industry for 35 years with my own style. If the audience loves my music, then the rest of my life will revolve around music," said Mehreen.

Although this was the first award she received from Kolkata, she has been, however, well-connected with the place for quite a while. She has been working in both Dhaka and Kolkata since the beginning of her musical career. Particularly, her album titled 'Don't Forget Me' was released from Kolkata back in 2006 – creating a special connection between the city of joy and herself.

The award was presented by the 'Indian Council for Cultural Relations'. The ceremony was held at Satyajit Ray Milonayatan. Bumba Chakraborty, the Chairman of the West Bengal Human Rights Commission, Suriya Sinha, the organiser and actress Soma Chakraborty presented the award to Mehreen.

"I have been singing in both Kolkata and Dhaka. I still maintain wonderful relationships with many people in Kolkata's music scene. My musical career has advanced, in my opinion, in part thanks to the audience in Kolkata," she said.

Mehrin, to this day, continues to routinely release new music and perform live. 'Bhalobashar Megh', Mehreen's most recent song, was released last month. August will also see the release of a new song that is currently in the planning stages.

"I find joy in singing from the heart. That is why I always try to stick with it and work on music. Although I generally sing in a certain style, the new one is also similar. I hope the audience will like it," said Mehreen very excitedly.

Previously, musical artists used to release their songs in albums. However, that has changed over the past few years. Nowadays, all the hype and trend is about releasing singles.

When asked about any challenges associated with this trend, Mehreen said, "It hasn't had any significant impact on my musical career. Even in darkness, you have to search for light. I strive to embrace everything that is new and good. Since the listeners have also become accustomed to this, I really don't see any problem sticking to it."

Over the course of her long, illustrious career, Mehrin has released eight single-song albums. They are 'Anari', 'Dekha Hobe', 'Mone Pore Tomay', 'Bhalobashar Gaan', 'Don't Forget Me', 'Tumi Ashbe Bole', 'Seven' and 'Bondhuta'.