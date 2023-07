Singer Mehreen Mahmud received the prestigious Banga Nari Award at the Satyajit Ray Auditorium of Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) in Kolkata for her achievements in the Bangladeshi music industry.

Women from the Indian subcontinent with significant achievements in their respective disciplines are honoured with the Banga Nari Award. Among the honorees were the Tollywood actors Mamata Shankar and Aparajita Adhya.