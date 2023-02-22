'I really don't want to be an ordinary actor': Ashish Khondoker

Ashish Khondoker is known in Bangladeshi media as an actor, translator and director. But now he is garnering traction more as an actor.

Recently, he starred in a children's movie titled 'Adventure of Sundarbans,' directed by Abu Raihan and based on a story by Professor Zafar Iqbal. Ashish played a pivotal role in the movie as 'Nasu Dakat' (his character's name). Subsequently, his impeccable acting garnered high praise. The movie was released in theatres.

"Zafar Iqbal is one of my favourite writers. When I got an offer to act [in Adventure of Sundarbans], I became instantly interested. I had read that story long before. My journey in this movie was a profound one. I can't say exactly what the current audience's enthusiasm for the film is but I think it has made a great impact, especially among children. I think such movies need to be made regularly," Ashish Khondoker said.

Meanwhile, another movie starring Ashish Khondoker called 'Sultanpur' and directed by Saikat Nasir will be released soon. "I am the main character here [Sultanpur]. Basically, my role in it is negative. It has also received censor clearance. I hope it will also be acceptable to the audience because of its message," he said.

Moreover, a short film called 'Dhar' starring Ashish Khondoker has been nominated for a National Film Award. The film was directed by A K Reza Ghalib and written by Afsan Chowdhury. This is not his first time being part of National Film Award-nominated films. Ashish also acted in a movie called 'Lal Moroger Jhuti' directed by Nurul Alam Atique. It won the National Film Award.

His main film debut came along much later, after he began his acting career. Morshedul Islam made a short film based on a story called 'Chaka' by Selim Al Deen. Ashish starred in it and received high praise then too. The film won the limelight in several discourses and was also awarded at home and abroad.

Afterwards, he was offered an acting role in an art film called 'The Post Office', directed by Aung Rakhine. However, he was not seen in conventional commercial movies.

"If I had done the kind of movies I was getting offered after being cast by Morshedul Islam, I would have lost my main goal by now. I really didn't want to be an ordinary actor. I tried to look at the whole field of acting from the point of my own taste and freedom. As an artist, I feel like I can go the way I want to take on. This isn't easy for us [actors] here. However, I will try to move forward as I see fit," Asish said.

A few years after high school, Ashish completed a three-year diploma degree in acting at the National School of Drama, India. After completing his studies there in 1991, he returned to the country and devoted himself to the theatre. Basically, he also works to find talented actors and give them a platform.

Recently, he translated a play by Molière. He will be directing this 40-minute play, which will be staged on 10 and 11 March at Alliance Française de Dhaka.

Besides, every Friday he teaches acting to children aged 6 to 14 years for two hours, while also working for his own theatre.