Hogwarts Legacy sets single player record with 1.28M viewers on Twitch

Splash

TBS Report
12 February, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 09:52 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Hogwarts Legacy, the eagerly awaited action role-playing game set in the Harry Potter fantasy world, was creating ripples in the gaming community even before its worldwide release. During its early access period on Twitch, Hogwarts Legacy set a record-breaking 1.28 million peak concurrent viewers, making it the only single-player game sitting within the top 50 in Twitch viewership. The record blows past Cyberpunk 2077's record of 1.14 million in 2020. As peak hours approach for the site, Hogwarts Legacy's numbers are expected to increase further.

However, as far as Twitch viewership goes across the board, the game isn't near the top of the all-time concurrent views record for games. That record belongs to League of Legends with a record of 3.11 million concurrent viewers. Fortnite is the closest at 2.28 million viewers but all those are multiplayer games.

On 10 February, Hogwarts Legacy was released worldwide on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. The Nintendo Switch version of the game debuts in July, while the last-gen version debuts in April. The Hogwarts Legacy Twitch record is probably going to keep rising till then.

 

Game

Hogwarts Legacy / Gaming

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

There are around a thousand active van pullers in Karwan Bazar. For each delivery, the vanwalas earn Tk150 to Tk200. Photo: Mumit M

An organised mess: The racing vanwalas of Karwan Bazar

1h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Fat Emperor: A big, fat, Cantonese surprise

19h | Food
Sketch: TBS

'Bangladesh may also need a fiscal responsibility act'

1d | Panorama
During the monsoon, most picnic spots find it hard to get enough guests to make a profit. Photos: Chuti Resort.

How picnic spots survive the off-season slump

1d | Panorama

Rescuers emergency appeal for Syrian survivors

17h | TBS World

Rescuers emergency appeal for Syrian survivors

17h | TBS World
How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

21h | TBS Health

How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

21h | TBS Health
Anando's street arts at Dhanmondi Lake

21h | TBS Stories

Anando’s street arts at Dhanmondi Lake

21h | TBS Stories
What's ahead for the textile stocks?

What's ahead for the textile stocks?

22h | TBS Markets

