Hogwarts Legacy sets single player record with 1.28M viewers on Twitch

Hogwarts Legacy, the eagerly awaited action role-playing game set in the Harry Potter fantasy world, was creating ripples in the gaming community even before its worldwide release. During its early access period on Twitch, Hogwarts Legacy set a record-breaking 1.28 million peak concurrent viewers, making it the only single-player game sitting within the top 50 in Twitch viewership. The record blows past Cyberpunk 2077's record of 1.14 million in 2020. As peak hours approach for the site, Hogwarts Legacy's numbers are expected to increase further.

However, as far as Twitch viewership goes across the board, the game isn't near the top of the all-time concurrent views record for games. That record belongs to League of Legends with a record of 3.11 million concurrent viewers. Fortnite is the closest at 2.28 million viewers but all those are multiplayer games.

On 10 February, Hogwarts Legacy was released worldwide on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. The Nintendo Switch version of the game debuts in July, while the last-gen version debuts in April. The Hogwarts Legacy Twitch record is probably going to keep rising till then.