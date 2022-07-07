Godfather star James Caan dies at 82

James Caan, the American actor renowned for his role as Sonny Corleone in the mafia epic The Godfather, as well as a myriad of key films in the 1970s, has died at the age of 82, reports The Guardian.

The news was released by his Twitter account on Thursday.

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.



The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.



The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Notorious for a hell-raising party lifestyle, Caan cut a swathe through Hollywood in the 1970s and early 80s, before abruptly quitting acting and for what the actor described a "pretty scary period" disappearing from public view, before engineering a comeback in the late 1980s, winning acclaim for films such as Misery, The Yards and Elf.