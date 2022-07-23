George Clooney, Gladys Knight, U2 among Kennedy Centre honourees

The Kennedy Centre -- Washington's performing arts complex that serves as a living monument to slain president John F Kennedy -- has like all arts institutions suffered during the pandemic and been forced to cancel, postpone or rein in previous celebrations

George Clooney, Gladys Knight, U2 among Kennedy Centre honourees. Photo: Collected
George Clooney, Gladys Knight, U2 among Kennedy Centre honourees. Photo: Collected

Film icon George Clooney and soul legend Gladys Knight are among this year's crop of Kennedy Centre honorees, one of America's most prestigious arts awards.

Irish rockers U2, Cuban-born American composer Tania Leon and the contemporary Christian and pop artist Amy Grant round out the 45th class, which will be feted at the centre's annual gala on 4 December.

But barring the unexpected this year appeared to be on track to bring the glitz to Washington, where such red carpet events are rare.

This year's event promised a slate of star-studded tributes to those being inducted.

"Growing up in a small town in Kentucky I could never have imagined that someday I'd be the one sitting in the balcony at the Kennedy Centre Honours. To be mentioned in the same breath with the rest of these incredible artists is an honour," Clooney, star of 'Michael Clayton' and 'Gravity' said in a statement.

 

