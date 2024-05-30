Wolfs trailer: Brad Pitt and George Clooney team up after 16 years

Actors Brad Pitt and George Clooney team up after 16 years for Jon Watts' upcoming action comedy, Wolfs.

The trailer released on Wednesday shows them play two lone-wolf fixers who are looking to handle a botched killing before it gets out of hand.

The 2-minute-43-seconds long trailer sees a woman calling a fixer to help her after a murder. Unfortunately, it looks like more than one person was sent in to handle the job. George and Brad make it clear it's "not how (they) work" but are given no choice in the matter. Soon they realise that the body they're carrying might not be dead after all, leading to chaos. The person they're handling even describes them as "basically the same guy" much to their irritation.

Brad and George produce the Jon-directed film under the Plan B Productions and Smokehouse Pictures banners. Apple is also producing the film with them, while Sony Pictures Releasing distributes it. In addition to the lead pair, Wolfs also stars Austin Abrams, Amy Ryan, and Poorna Jagannathan.

For the unversed, it has been 16 years since Brad and George acted together. They starred together in Ocean's Eleven and its sequels, Ocean's Twelve and Thirteen. Their last film together was 2008's Burn After Reading.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in December, George sarcastically joked that he's working with "pretty boy" Brad again because "he needed work, he's an up-and-comer." When asked if it felt like no time has passed while working on Wolfs, George said, "No, it feels like a lot of time has passed. Too much time."

Wolfs will hit theatres on 20 September.