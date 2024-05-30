Wolfs trailer: Brad Pitt and George Clooney team up after 16 years

Splash

Hindustan Times
30 May, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 01:39 pm

Related News

Wolfs trailer: Brad Pitt and George Clooney team up after 16 years

Brad Pitt and George Clooney previously acted together in Ocean's Eleven and Burn After Reading

Hindustan Times
30 May, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 01:39 pm
Brad Pitt and George Clooney. Photo: Collected
Brad Pitt and George Clooney. Photo: Collected

Actors Brad Pitt and George Clooney team up after 16 years for Jon Watts' upcoming action comedy, Wolfs.

The trailer released on Wednesday shows them play two lone-wolf fixers who are looking to handle a botched killing before it gets out of hand.

The 2-minute-43-seconds long trailer sees a woman calling a fixer to help her after a murder. Unfortunately, it looks like more than one person was sent in to handle the job. George and Brad make it clear it's "not how (they) work" but are given no choice in the matter. Soon they realise that the body they're carrying might not be dead after all, leading to chaos. The person they're handling even describes them as "basically the same guy" much to their irritation.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Brad and George produce the Jon-directed film under the Plan B Productions and Smokehouse Pictures banners. Apple is also producing the film with them, while Sony Pictures Releasing distributes it. In addition to the lead pair, Wolfs also stars Austin Abrams, Amy Ryan, and Poorna Jagannathan.

For the unversed, it has been 16 years since Brad and George acted together. They starred together in Ocean's Eleven and its sequels, Ocean's Twelve and Thirteen. Their last film together was 2008's Burn After Reading.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in December, George sarcastically joked that he's working with "pretty boy" Brad again because "he needed work, he's an up-and-comer." When asked if it felt like no time has passed while working on Wolfs, George said, "No, it feels like a lot of time has passed. Too much time."

Wolfs will hit theatres on 20 September.

Wolfs / Brad Pitt / George Clooney

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infograph: TBS

Is Dhaka ready for an all-electric automobile ecosystem?

6h | Panorama
A day in Tulsipur, the capital of horse trading

A day in Tulsipur, the capital of horse trading

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How introverts can gain visibility at work

1d | Pursuit
The group comprised students from the Mechatronics Engineering Department of RUET. They are also members of the RUET Robotics Society. Photo: Courtesy

Bomb-Disposal Robot: RUET students shake hands with Bangladesh Army

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Oman to partially open visas for Bangladeshi

Oman to partially open visas for Bangladeshi

44m | Videos
What is the future of volcanoes?

What is the future of volcanoes?

1h | Videos
Samsung Electronics union calls first-ever strike

Samsung Electronics union calls first-ever strike

2h | Videos
Cyclone Remal: the highest number of houses damaged in Khulna

Cyclone Remal: the highest number of houses damaged in Khulna

4h | Videos