Gentle Grass: Deeper meaning awaits those who look closely

Not all art needs to be born from grief. Some artists merely create masterpieces based on a stream of their thoughts, feelings and memories. Such was the creative process behind the artworks of S. M. Saha Anisuzzaman Faroque, currently being exhibited at Alliance Francaise de Dhaka.

"I do not know what my artworks really mean in the end. I start with a thought and I continue working based on a stream of feelings that come naturally," said Faroque.

S. M. Saha Anisuzzaman Faroque‘s artwork captured by Saqlain Rizvi

The ongoing solo show 'Gentle Grass', at Alliance Francaise de Dhaka, is currently exhibiting some of the artist's drawings and sculptures. The complexity of the artworks really stand out in the show. The deeper you look, the more they speak to you. As a viewer the sculptures led me to look back into my memories and find meaning in them.

As I shared my interpretation with the artist, he said, "This is exactly what I want. I want people to find a meaning that is unique to them. I tried to create my artworks in ways they would remind viewers of something. I created my works from my own memories, but I want people to have their own interpretations and explanations."

All the artworks were created in Anisuzzaman's studio. He explained the creative process behind his works: "When I work, even if there is an initial idea, my mind wanders and my hands follow. When my mind tells me that this is where I stop, I stop. It may not make a lot of sense at a glance, but there is meaning for the ones who look closely."

Nocturnal of vast swamps. S. M. Saha Anisuzzaman Faroque‘s artwork captured by Saqlain Rizvi

Anisuzzaman was born in Moheshkhali, Cox's Bazar. He was interested in art from a very early age. When he was just in high school, he observed one of his guru's works. This was when he realised art can be something more than a subject taught in school. He completed his BFA and MFA in Sculpture from the Faculty of Fine Art, University of Dhaka.

It was mesmerising to see how a stream of thoughts could lead to such magnificent art. His sculptures were carved out from iron and bronze and featured familiar shapes. A sculpture resembled a butterfly on a venus fly trap from one angle, and a chair with three legs from another, giving the viewer a sensation of both fear and tranquillity.

The show also featured charcoal sketches depicting creatures one would encounter in a dream. While some had recognisable forms, others were ambiguous silhouettes of everchanging ideas.

S. M. Saha Anisuzzaman Faroque is a recipient of the 'Sculpture Best Award' at the 21st Young Artists Art Exhibition, organised by Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, and 'Experimental Best Award' by the Faculty of Fine Art, University of Dhaka.

Gentle Grass is open to all from 3 to 9 PM, at La Galerie, Alliance Française de Dhaka, until Thursday, 30 August 2022.

TBS Picks: A selection of artworks from the show with a description from the artist

1. Hanging Moon II

Hanging Moon. . S. M. Saha Anisuzzaman Faroque‘s artwork captured by Saqlain Rizvi

The sculpture is a depiction of the moon. The moon has always inspired creativity and love. It is made from bronze and is designed like an ornament.



2. The Mysterious Figure

The Mysterious figure. S. M. Saha Anisuzzaman Faroque‘s artwork captured by Saqlain Rizvi

This drawing resembles a witch or or a wizard on a mission to hunt down their victim. It can also be a depiction of human beings around us. They are ghostly silhouettes and we cannot recognise their faces.

3. Nocturnal of Vast Swamps

Nocturnal of vast swamps. S. M. Saha Anisuzzaman Faroque‘s artwork captured by Saqlain Rizvi

I began working on this sculpture reminiscing about the time I would walk around after nightfall in my village. I remember often coming across some empty dark lands where I would imagine tall scary pillars. It scared me, but I also found it fascinating. This piece began with this initial idea but somewhere thoughts drifted as I continued to work on it.