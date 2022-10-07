Frasier sequel series gets greenlight

07 October, 2022, 11:30 am
Frasier reboot has been picked up by Paramount+ and will feature Kelsey Grammer reprising his role. Photo: Collected
One of the most popular 90s sitcoms, Frasier, which won 37 Emmy awards, has been officially greenlit by US streaming service Paramount+, Deadline reports. 

The new single series, with an unconfirmed 10 episodes, will begin with its title character Frasier Crane starting the next phase of his life in a new city after leaving Seattle, where the original story was set. 

When the news of the sequel being in the pipeline was announced last year, it was also confirmed that Kelsey Grammer would be the executive producer for the series in addition to returning to the title role. 

The rest of the cast will reportedly comprise mostly new characters, with some original actors expected to make guest appearances. 

Grammer, who wanted to make a sequel for years, confirmed in July that the final script for the first episode was nearly complete. "I've had a couple of runs through it, and I cried, so I'm happy," he said. 
 

