The Frasier reboot to be released soon

TBS Report
10 October, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2023, 04:47 pm

'Frasier' is one of the popular sitcoms of the early 90's. Being filled with colourful cast members and an endearing storyline, the show left a lasting impression in the minds of the audience.
This acclaimed show is getting a reboot. On Friday, 12 October, two episodes of the 'Frasier' reboot will be aired on Paramount+.
Ahead of its release, the show has received mixed reactions from all around. While some have rejoiced by the return of the show, others opined the reboot to be dated.
The report of several original cast members missing from the reboot added a bit more to the unease. But with the release knocking on the door, there is still a positive anticipation surrounding the show.
The reboot will see Kelsey Grammer return alongside 'Only Fools and Horses' actor Nicholas Lyndhurst. 
 

 

