Hefazat condemns appointment of Farooki as interim government advisor

Islamic pressure group Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh has strongly condemned the appointment of filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki as an advisor to the interim government.

Dhaka Metropolitan unit President Maulana Junaid Al Habib and General Secretary Maulana Mamunul Haque issued a statement today (November 11), protesting the decision.

In their statement, the Hefazat leaders expressed their dismay over Farooki's inclusion, describing him as an ally of those they label as "atheist activists" and citing past comments on social media in which Farooki allegedly made sarcastic remarks about Hefazat's former amir Allama Shah Ahmed Shafi.

"His [Farooki] comments are a show of disrespect that cannot be forgiven," said the Hefazat leaders.

According to Hefazat, Farooki has openly supported the former ruling party on social media and maintained ties with former Awami League leaders.

"This is unacceptable to the people," the leaders asserted.

The Hefazat leaders also questioned Farooki's qualifications for the advisory role, stating, "Is there a shortage of qualified individuals in the country? The public deserves to know why a filmmaker like Farooki has been chosen."

Expressing concern, they said, "The current interim government appears to be rehabilitating fascists instead of bringing them to justice. People have fought for freedom from fascism, and any attempt to revive it will not be forgiven by the nation's people."