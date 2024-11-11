Hefazat condemns appointment of Farooki as interim government advisor

Politics

TBS Report
11 November, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 08:24 pm

Related News

Hefazat condemns appointment of Farooki as interim government advisor

"Is there a shortage of qualified individuals in the country?" Hefazat leaders questioned

TBS Report
11 November, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 08:24 pm
Hefazat condemns appointment of Farooki as interim government advisor

Islamic pressure group Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh has strongly condemned the appointment of filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki as an advisor to the interim government. 

Dhaka Metropolitan unit President Maulana Junaid Al Habib and General Secretary Maulana Mamunul Haque issued a statement today (November 11), protesting the decision. 

In their statement, the Hefazat leaders expressed their dismay over Farooki's inclusion, describing him as an ally of those they label as "atheist activists" and citing past comments on social media in which Farooki allegedly made sarcastic remarks about Hefazat's former amir Allama Shah Ahmed Shafi. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"His [Farooki] comments are a show of disrespect that cannot be forgiven," said the Hefazat leaders.

According to Hefazat, Farooki has openly supported the former ruling party on social media and maintained ties with former Awami League leaders. 

"This is unacceptable to the people," the leaders asserted.

The Hefazat leaders also questioned Farooki's qualifications for the advisory role, stating, "Is there a shortage of qualified individuals in the country? The public deserves to know why a filmmaker like Farooki has been chosen." 

Expressing concern, they said, "The current interim government appears to be rehabilitating fascists instead of bringing them to justice. People have fought for freedom from fascism, and any attempt to revive it will not be forgiven by the nation's people."

Top News

Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh / Mostofa Sarowar Farooki / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Vehicles stuck on road at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka. Photo: Zakir Hossain/TBS

Inside the interim govt’s plans to address Dhaka’s traffic woes

4h | Panorama
Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

1d | Brands
The primary colour palette of the interior is very minimal - with brown-beige marble flooring, while the accessories of the house have beige, off-white, cream tones with a touch of gold. Photos: City Syntax

Kakoli Manor: Where concrete blends with nature

4h | Habitat
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

This coincidence of cricket will surprise every fan

This coincidence of cricket will surprise every fan

1h | Videos
What will Biden say to Trump before leaving the White House?

What will Biden say to Trump before leaving the White House?

1h | Videos
TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

3h | Videos
What needs to be done to bring stability to the banking sector?

What needs to be done to bring stability to the banking sector?

2h | Videos