Emmy ratings hit record low

Splash

TBS Report
15 September, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 10:53 am

Related News

Emmy ratings hit record low

TBS Report
15 September, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 10:53 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Nielsen data for the 75th Emmys Awards is out and it is not looking good for the award show. Viewership was down 25% from last year and hit a new record low in ratings.

On Monday, the 74th Emmy Awards had a 1.0 rating among adults between the ages of 18 to 49, the lowest-ever key demo stat for the show. The previous record low was set by the 2020 show which had a 1.3 rating.

The show drew 5.9 million total viewers compared with last year' 7.9 million. That's a new low and in stark contrast to the 2021 show, which marked a reversal in the Emmys' steady decline in audience size. Last year's Emmys saw a 16% gain of viewership over 2020's historic drop-off of 12% with 6.37 million viewers.

 

Emmy Awards

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Advocates suggest that the four-day work week can increase worker satisfaction and productivity. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The four-day work week: Who is trialling it and does it work?

2h | Pursuit
Sketch: TBS

He thought he would grow up to be a rickshaw-puller. Instead he is a US exchange student

4h | Pursuit
A man walks with children amid flood water along a road, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Nowshera, Pakistan August 30, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan and the fight for climate justice

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Different greenback rates for different people: A new set of challenges

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Scientists find two more planets like Earth

Scientists find two more planets like Earth

58m | Videos
Is PS5 the future of console gaming?

Is PS5 the future of console gaming?

58m | Videos
Nilachal's blind singer amazes tourists

Nilachal's blind singer amazes tourists

14h | Videos
Ignored plan that could have brought relief to the city!

Ignored plan that could have brought relief to the city!

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

5
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

6
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation