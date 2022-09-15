Emmy ratings hit record low

The Nielsen data for the 75th Emmys Awards is out and it is not looking good for the award show. Viewership was down 25% from last year and hit a new record low in ratings.

On Monday, the 74th Emmy Awards had a 1.0 rating among adults between the ages of 18 to 49, the lowest-ever key demo stat for the show. The previous record low was set by the 2020 show which had a 1.3 rating.

The show drew 5.9 million total viewers compared with last year' 7.9 million. That's a new low and in stark contrast to the 2021 show, which marked a reversal in the Emmys' steady decline in audience size. Last year's Emmys saw a 16% gain of viewership over 2020's historic drop-off of 12% with 6.37 million viewers.