Eminem's new single 'Houdini' coming out on Friday

Eminem has announced that the first single of his next album, "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)," "Houdini," will come out this Friday, 31 May, less than a month after announcing the release of his album.

In an Instagram post, the rapper FaceTimes magician David Blaine and asks for "help with something." "I was wondering, how far can we take this magic? "Can we do a stunt or something?" Em asks Blaine, who drinks a glass of wine and then bites off its rim. "Well, for my last trick, I'm going to make my career disappear," Em states, checking out of the conversation.

Not much is known about Eminem's 12th studio album, which he has previously said will be out this summer. "Houdini" is the first offering the fans have received thus far, along with a little snippet of the instrumental seemingly playing at the end of the Instagram post.

Although Eminem has kept the details of his next album, "The Death of Slim Shady," a secret, his longtime collaborator and mentor, Dr. Dre, revealed a few tidbits earlier this year. In March, Dr. Dre appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and said that Eminem was working on a new album. He also disclosed that he contributed to several songs on the project and was planning to hear the album for the first time the day following his TV appearance.

Em unveiled "The Death of Slim Shady" in April via a Detroit Murder Files crime programme teaser that aired during the NFL Draft. Earlier this month, he published a fake obituary in the Detroit Free Press to bid farewell to Slim Shady, his alter ego.