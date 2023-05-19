Eddie Murphy will lead 'Pink Panther' reboot

The 1998 'Dr Dolittle' star Eddie Murphy is in talks to lead the 'Pink Panther' reboot in the role of Inspector Clouseau, the bumbling police officer whose hapless ability to trip over his own feet leads him to solving major crimes.

A cartoon panther will also be there in opening credits of the films, as their mascot.

The new feature project would involve a mix of live action and CGI (computer generated imaging).

The story might involve the animated Pink Panther's live-action crew breaking him out of an animated prison in order to assist them with a heist in the real world.

The project is still believed to be in the development stage.