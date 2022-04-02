Eddie Murphy reportedly in talks to play George Clinton in biopic. Photo: Collected

Eddie Murphy is reportedly in talks to play George Clinton in a biopic about the Godfather of Funk, reports Deadline.

Murphy will also produce the film, describing this as a personal passion project, along with John and Catherine Davis under their Davis Entertainment banner.

The early life of Clinton in North Carolina in the 1940s is said to be the focus of the production. From Ice Cube to the Wu-Tang Clan, Clinton and his band, Parliament-Funkadelic, have influenced both the genre and the generation they belong to.

Murphy's most recent performance was in Amazon's 'Coming 2 America,' reprising the iconic role of Prince turned King Akeem Zoffer.

That project spurred a three-picture deal between Amazon and Murphy, and once a script is finalised, Amazon might be the potential platform for this film's debut.