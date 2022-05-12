Dwayne Johnson reveals new behind-the-scene image of 'Black Adam'

Black Adam, starring Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson as the titular anti-hero, is one of the most exciting films scheduled for release this year. The film was originally set to hit theatres in July, but has been pushed for an October release.

The film is currently in the middle of reshoots. Johnson took to his twitter and gave fans an update on the movie and shared another behind-the-scenes look at his Black Adam costume.

"Intense week of production on BLACK ADAM," read Johnson's post. "Throughout my career, I've had the privilege of playing some great (fun) characters, but none speak to my DNA more than this antihero known as the man in black, Teth Adam."

Attached to the post was a black and white photo of Johnson in costume, hovering off the ground with the help of a lift