Dwayne Johnson reveals new behind-the-scene image of 'Black Adam'

Splash

TBS Report
12 May, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 10:45 am

Related News

Dwayne Johnson reveals new behind-the-scene image of 'Black Adam'

The film is currently in the middle of reshoots. Johnson took to his twitter and gave fans an update on the movie and shared another behind-the-scenes look at his Black Adam costume

TBS Report
12 May, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 10:45 am
Dwayne Johnson reveals new behind-the-scene image of &#039;Black Adam.&#039; Photo: Collected
Dwayne Johnson reveals new behind-the-scene image of 'Black Adam.' Photo: Collected

Black Adam, starring Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson as the titular anti-hero, is one of the most exciting films scheduled for release this year. The film was originally set to hit theatres in July, but has been pushed for an October release.

The film is currently in the middle of reshoots. Johnson took to his twitter and gave fans an update on the movie and shared another behind-the-scenes look at his Black Adam costume.

"Intense week of production on BLACK ADAM," read Johnson's post. "Throughout my career, I've had the privilege of playing some great (fun) characters, but none speak to my DNA more than this antihero known as the man in black, Teth Adam."

Attached to the post was a black and white photo of Johnson in costume, hovering off the ground with the help of a lift

Dwayne Johnson / Black Adam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

1h | Panorama
The Nilkhet book sellers who lost lakhs in the February fire are still reeling back from the effects. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

First a pandemic, then a fire: The quiet, heartsick struggles of Nilkhet booksellers

1d | Panorama
:Wholesalers as well as retail shop owners withdrew edible oil from the market in the hope of more profit. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

'If the govt can control 25% of the market, the influence of big importers will be reduced' 

1d | Panorama
Scents of spirituality

Scents of spirituality

2w | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

Rajapaksa family at the center of Sri Lanka's public outrage

Rajapaksa family at the center of Sri Lanka's public outrage

1h | Videos
Story of ‘Game Changer’ actresses

Story of ‘Game Changer’ actresses

1h | Videos
BBS forecasts a per capita income of $233

BBS forecasts a per capita income of $233

3h | Videos
Mujahidul Islam Selim's analysis of leftist politics

Mujahidul Islam Selim's analysis of leftist politics

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

5
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

6
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert