Dwayne Johnson lauds streaming boom

Splash

Hindustan Times
30 January, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2022, 04:37 pm

Related News

Dwayne Johnson lauds streaming boom

Hollywood actor-producer Dwayne Johnson says that it is impossible not to get excited by this new phenomenon

Hindustan Times
30 January, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2022, 04:37 pm
Dwayne Johnson. Photo: Collected
Dwayne Johnson. Photo: Collected

The OTT boom has taken over the world by the storm and Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson is happy to see this new wave in the entertainment field.

The actor-producer, who has himself dabbled with the medium with his recent film, Red Notice (2021) says that it is impossible not to get excited by this new phenomenon.

"At whatever levels you are in terms of arts and entertainment and entrepreneurship, how do you not get excited about the boom of streaming?" he asks.

The 49-year-old wrestler-turned-actor further adds, "It is indicative of reaching consumers and reaching families. With the business of Hollywood and entertainment combined with technology and its ebbs and flows, I think if you have your ear to the ground and then it is all about flexibility."

Johnson, who has primarily been a big screen star having been a part of projects like The Scorpion King (2002), Fast and Furious series, G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013), Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) and Jungle Cruise, is all for balancing both the mediums.

"I want to reach as many people as possible. If you are comfortable going to theatres, I got a movie for you and I am going to put it in theatres for you. But if you are not comfortable going to theatres and you are going to see it in your living rooms then that's also great. I have the right movie for you too, and we are going to service that as well," he explains.

Talking about how he views the OTT platforms, the actor says that it is a big opportunity for everyone involved in the creative process.

"It has created so much more opportunities for artistes, creatives and executives too. One really gets to stretch the bandwidth and figure it out. I see it as opportunity to grow your business and the most important thing, take care of people," he shares.

Johnson also says that the pandemic affected the way the world engaged with entertainment. "The pandemic forced us to stay at home and forced us to watch and engage on TV. As human beings, we adjust and we try to crate the best life for us. We move on and we move forward," he points out.

Dwayne Johnson / streaming platform

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Changes to the broadcaster’s financing model will force it to abandon its traditional place in the British and global media landscape. Photo: Bloomberg

The BBC is dead, long live the BBC

2h | Bloomberg Special
Kazi Iqbal. Sketch: TBS

Kazi Iqbal: I do not think LDC graduation will be a huge threat to our RMG industry

4h | Interviews
Photo: Courtesy

Safiya: Be the bride of your dream

5h | Mode
Nuport co-founders Chris Li and Fahim Salam Photo: Courtesy

Nuport: The start-up that promises to cut down distribution planning time by 85%

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

1h | Videos
Rajshahi's historical and cultural heritage in sketches

Rajshahi's historical and cultural heritage in sketches

20h | Videos
Mysterious objects in space have been amazed scientists

Mysterious objects in space have been amazed scientists

22h | Videos
How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

4
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

5
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

6
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP