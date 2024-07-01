Dua Lipa rocks Glastonbury with surprise cameo
Dua Lipa set Glastonbury ablaze not just with her fiery performance but with an electrifying surprise.
Midway through her headline act, she brought out Tame Impala's Kevin Parker for a duet of their 2015 hit, "The Less I Know the Better."
Clips flooding social media show the pair trading verses and grooving together. Lipa, who dreamed of headlining the Pyramid stage, called it a wish come true.
Parker, co-producer of seven tracks on Lipa's new album "Radical Optimism," praised her focus. Their collaboration birthed hits like "Houdini."