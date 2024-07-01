Dua Lipa rocks Glastonbury with surprise cameo

Dua Lipa and Kevin Parker at the Glastonbury music festival. Photo: Collected

Dua Lipa set Glastonbury ablaze not just with her fiery performance but with an electrifying surprise.

Midway through her headline act, she brought out Tame Impala's Kevin Parker for a duet of their 2015 hit, "The Less I Know the Better."

Clips flooding social media show the pair trading verses and grooving together. Lipa, who dreamed of headlining the Pyramid stage, called it a wish come true.

Parker, co-producer of seven tracks on Lipa's new album "Radical Optimism," praised her focus. Their collaboration birthed hits like "Houdini."

