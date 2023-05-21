Dua Lipa makes first public appearance with boyfriend Roman Gavras

Dua Lipa made her red carpet debut with her latest partner, French-Greek director Romain Gavras at the Cannes Film Festival.

The photos of their first public appearance went viral all over social media when Dua Lipa posted them on her Instagram profile. The duo were dressed in black and the caption from the vocalist read, " Last night in Cannes with my sweetheart."

According to Entertainment Tonight, Lipa and Gavras were first connected in February after they left a party together in London. Later, in the same month at Paris Fashion Week, the couple was spotted holding hands.

Earlier, the couple had allegedly been "quietly getting to know each other for months" since the British pop stars' breakup with Anwar Hadid, according to media reports.

42 year old Romain Gavras is a director. He is best known for directing the music videos such as, 'Bad Girls' by M.I.A., 'No Church in the Wild' by Kanye West, and 'Gosh' by Jamie xx.