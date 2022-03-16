Director Sam Raimi expresses professional interest for Batman

TBS Report
16 March, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 16 March, 2022, 12:15 pm

Director Sam Raimi expresses professional interest for Batman

The director said to Empire: "I’ve always loved Batman. If I ever saw the Bat-signal up in the air, I’d come running"

TBS Report
16 March, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 16 March, 2022, 12:15 pm
Director Sam Raimi. Photo: Collected
Director Sam Raimi. Photo: Collected

Sam Raimi, who came into prominence for the Evil Dead franchise and subsequently his rendition of Spiderman in the original trilogy, has stirred the pot with his professed love for Batman. 

The director said to Empire: "I've always loved Batman. If I ever saw the Bat-signal up in the air, I'd come running."
The director has allegedly fulfilled most of his aspirations in the superhero universe. 
Raimi has finished shooting Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness and is now in post-production. Given the brooding and slow burn start of the new Batman instalment, Raimi would be one of the best choices in contention for the next one.



