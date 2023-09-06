Dhaka to have a glimpse of Darshan Raval

Indian singer, composer and lyricist Darshan Raval will perform for the first time in Dhaka in a concert titled 'Darshan Raval Live in Dhaka' on 14 September at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), Hall 4.

Darshan will perform in two sets, spanning 90 minutes, and will cover his hit songs as well as new songs from his new album 'Dard'. The event will also feature Tanveer Evan, a singer from Chattogram.

Twenty2 Events with JA Events will manage and organise the event. They have organised over 850 Bollywood concerts worldwide. Together, they will ensure the highest standards of the event: smooth entry, no overcrowding, strong security and plenty of refreshments available to the audience.

In 2014, Darshan appeared in the musical reality show 'India's Raw Star' on StarPlus and became first runner-up. He has been massively famous among the Bangladeshi youth with his simple and beautiful songs since his career began, and is known for his work in various languages, including Hindi, Gujarati, Punjabi and even Bangla.

Darshan is known for his Bollywood songs. Some of his famous Bollywood songs are 'Dhindora Baje Re' from 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', 'Jab Tum Chaho' for 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo', 'Mehrama' from 'Love Aaj Kaal', 'Kabhi Tumhe' from 'Shershaah' and many others.

He has over four billion cumulative views for his songs just on YouTube, with 'Tu Mileya' having 77 million views. On Spotify, he is ranked as the 309th musician in the world, with nearly 20 million monthly listeners. His most listened to Spotify track 'Asal Mein' has over 127 million streams. He has released several popular songs in different languages, including Hindi, Gujarati and Telugu.

"This concert will be one of its kind, a grand spectacle and a concert that should not be missed for music fans," said organisers from Twenty2 Events.

The seating of the event has been designed in specific zones giving Darshan Ravals fans the chance to witness this amazing concert live from a position of their choice. The BlueZone will be the best place, right at the front, next to the special T-shape stage and next to Darshan Raval.

Tickets are selling fast and a few tickets are still available in selected zones. With super international artists like Darshan Raval, this will be a sold out concert. To get your tickets you must book through the Tickify website 'www.tickify.com.'

