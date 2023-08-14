Indian singer Darshan Raval to perform in Dhaka in September

Indian singer, composer and lyricist Darshan Raval will perform in Dhaka on 14 September, according to a social media post by the organising company Twenty2 Events Limited.

The concert is titled "Darshan Raval Live in Dhaka" and will take place in International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) Hall 4.

"Start the countdown to an ultimate melodic experience presented by Twenty2 Events as Darshan Raval marks his arrival on 14th September 2023. Witness the euphoria in ICCB Hall 4," the post reads.

The tickets will go on sale soon on the Tickify website. Pre-registration is currently available.

Darshan Raval is known for his work in various languages, including Hindi, Gujarati, Punjabi and Bengali.

In the year 2014, he took part in the StarPlus music reality show India's Raw Star and secured the position of the first runner-up.