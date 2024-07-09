The Devil Wears Prada sequel in works

Splash

Hindustan Times
09 July, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 09 July, 2024, 11:32 am

Related News

The Devil Wears Prada sequel in works

Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt are likely to reprise roles.

Hindustan Times
09 July, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 09 July, 2024, 11:32 am
A scene from The Devil Wears Prada movie in 2006. Photo: Collected
A scene from The Devil Wears Prada movie in 2006. Photo: Collected

Fans have been demanding a sequel to David Frankel's hit 2006 workplace drama The Devil Wears Prada, especially after that cast reunion at the Screen Actors Guild awards and that Actor on Actor discussion between Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt.

Now, a report by Puck confirms that a sequel is indeed in the works, with Meryl Streep set to return as Miranda Priestly.

As per the report, the first part's writer Aline Brosh McKenna is in talks to script the sequel. The storyline would reportedly follow Miranda, editor of leading fashion magazine Runaway, struggling with the decline in traditional print business. She then faces off with her former assistant Emily Blunt's character Emily Charlton, who is now a senior executive at a luxury group. Miranda needs advertising revenue, but will Emily help her out after the terrible time she had working with her?

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Going by the above plot, it's likely that Meryl and Emily will return for the sequel to reprise their parts. However, there's no news on whether Anne Hathaway will also join them as Andrea Sachs, another former assistant of Miranda who walked away from her at the end of the first film.

The Devil Wears Prada was based on Lauren Weisberger's novel of the same name, which revolved around a young woman's traumatic experience of working at a fashion magazine. Going by Lauren's personal experience, Miranda Priestly seemed to be modelled on Vogue editor Anna Wintour. The film earned $326.7 million worldwide and also got Meryl not only a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy, but also an Oscar nomination. Costume designer Patricia Field also received a nod for an Academy Award.

Produced by 20th Century Fox, the film also starred Stanley Tucci. The sequel is being developed by Disney after its acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019. The film has also been adapted into a stage musical, with Vanessa Williams as Miranda Priestly and original music by Elton John.

 

The Devil Wears Prada / Meryl Streep / The Devil Wears Prada sequel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

3h | Panorama
Poster of the documentery &quot;Downfall: The Case Against Boeing&quot; (2022) aired on Netflix. Photos: Courtesy of Netflix

Capitalising safety: The fall of Boeing

18h | Features
In 2022, sculptor Tejosh Halder has set up his studio in Hazaribagh. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Once a tannery hub, Hazaribagh is becoming Dhaka's new art neighbourhood

1d | Panorama
Photos: Courtesy

5 small accessories that go a long way during trips

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The agitators want to reform the quota system in all government jobs

The agitators want to reform the quota system in all government jobs

14h | Videos
Real Madrid's alleged referee assistance is baseless

Real Madrid's alleged referee assistance is baseless

13h | Videos
Starting from zero, Arif of Barisal is now hero

Starting from zero, Arif of Barisal is now hero

3h | Videos
A window of opportunities for the differently abled

A window of opportunities for the differently abled

2h | Videos