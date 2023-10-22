Meryl Streep, husband living separately for more than six years

Meryl Streep and her husband Don Gummer have been living separately for more than six years, reports CNN.

In a statement to People on Saturday, one of Streep's representatives said, "Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart."

The three-time Oscar winner and Gummer, a sculptor, got married in 1978. Last month marked their 45th wedding anniversary.

Streep and Gummer were photographed at numerous events together over the years but largely kept their personal lives out of the press.

In 2012, Streep paid tribute to Gummer in her best actress Oscar acceptance speech for her performance in "The Iron Lady".

"First, I'm going to thank Don because when you thank your husband at the end of the speech, they play him out with the music, and I want him to know that everything I value most in our lives, you've given me," Streep said at the time.