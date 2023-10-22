Meryl Streep, husband living separately for more than six years

Splash

UNB
22 October, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 01:47 pm

Related News

Meryl Streep, husband living separately for more than six years

UNB
22 October, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 01:47 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Meryl Streep and her husband Don Gummer have been living separately for more than six years, reports CNN.

In a statement to People on Saturday, one of Streep's representatives said, "Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart."

The three-time Oscar winner and Gummer, a sculptor, got married in 1978. Last month marked their 45th wedding anniversary.

Streep and Gummer were photographed at numerous events together over the years but largely kept their personal lives out of the press.

In 2012, Streep paid tribute to Gummer in her best actress Oscar acceptance speech for her performance in "The Iron Lady".

"First, I'm going to thank Don because when you thank your husband at the end of the speech, they play him out with the music, and I want him to know that everything I value most in our lives, you've given me," Streep said at the time.

Meryl Streep / Meryl Streep seperation / Hollywood / Hollywood actress

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Graphics: TBS

The Israel-Palestine divide stretches far beyond the Middle East

5h | Panorama
Utsho Bangladesh takes a small monthly fee of Tk1,000 to Tk1,200 for the schools and daycare centres. Photo: Courtesy

Utsho Bangladesh at 30: A safe haven away from stigma for children and employees

5h | Panorama
PABX operator Rezaul Karim at Daily Star&#039;s Dhanmondi office in the ‘90s. He has been working as a phone operator for almost 30 years. Photo: Courtesy

Living directories: Telephone operators at newspaper offices

1d | Panorama
For puja events during the evening or night, opt for dark-coloured, heavy and gorgeous shari. Photo: Kay Kraft

Embrace your inner diva this Durga Puja

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Israel-Hamas war puts pressure on companies to speak up

Israel-Hamas war puts pressure on companies to speak up

10m | TBS World
MTBL wants to be the best bank in digital front

MTBL wants to be the best bank in digital front

1h | Corporate Talks
The availability of free digital streaming of the Cricket World Cup reduces TV viewership

The availability of free digital streaming of the Cricket World Cup reduces TV viewership

16h | TBS SPORTS
Al-Jazeera office closed, Israel threatens BBC

Al-Jazeera office closed, Israel threatens BBC

18h | TBS World