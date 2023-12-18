Demi Lovato gets engaged to musician Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes

Demi Lovato and Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes are engaged. As per a report by People, a representative of the singer confirmed that the couple got engaged on Saturday in Los Angeles.

The duo first broke the news about their romance last year in August.

In pictures shared by People, Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes were seen smiling at each other. Demi Lovato also shared a closer look at the stunning ring on her fingers, which was triangular in shape. It is created by the NYC luxury jewelry boutique Material Good.

The two had met while working on their 2022 album HOLY FVCK. Demi had shared how 'nervous' they were when they met him for the first time on an episode of the PodcastOne podcast LadyGang.

"The way that I met my boyfriend was actually in a session. He is a musician himself, but he also co-writes on other people's music. So he came into the session and I literally was like, 'Who is this guy?' I texted my friends and was like, 'Oh my God, the hottest guy just walked In. I am so nervous. I don't know what to do with myself. He was just so focused on the music. So we were friends for a while and then told each other how we felt," she said.