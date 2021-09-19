G-Eazy and Demi Lovato team up for raw new single ‘Breakdown’

19 September, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2021, 12:20 pm

G-Eazy and Demi Lovato. Photo: Collected
G-Eazy and Demi Lovato. Photo: Collected

G-Eazy and Demi Lovato have collaborated on a new song called 'Breakdown,' which is raw and properly named.

G-Eazy raps about the pressure and scrutiny that comes with being in the spotlight on the tune, which sees both performers address their issues.

It was released alongside a music video made by Daniel CZ, a longtime collaborator of G- Eazy's. 

In it, G-Eazy and Lovato showed the different headlines of news they have made over the years, including Lovato's drug overdose in 2018 and G-arrest Eazy's assault charges the same year. 

"I've got big plans but none of them feel like mine," Lovato shared on social media at the time of the song's release, quoting its lyrics.

G-Eazy was arrested and charged with assault in New York just days ago for reportedly hitting two men outside a hotel. 

However, the assault accusations mentioned in the song originate from 2018, when he attacked a security guard outside a Stockholm nightclub. In addition, he was charged with drug possession.

The rapper confirmed earlier this month that the long-awaited follow-up to his 2014 album 'These Things Happen' would be released in late September. 

It will be called 'These Things Happen Too' and it'll include new tracks like 'Breakdown' and 'The Announcement'.

 

