Daredevil star Charlie Cox confirms he will be back in the MCU

TBS Report
27 February, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 10:59 am

Daredevil. Photo: Collected
Daredevil. Photo: Collected

Charlie Cox has confirmed that he will return as Daredevil in the marvel cinematic universe again, in an interview with Radio Times.

The actor said that he will be reprising his role as the Marvel superhero, but did not reveal what those plans are.

"Look, I don't have any idea what anyone's plans are at this stage. But I presume there's more for us to do," said Cox.

Cox starred as Matt Murdock/Daredevil on Netflix's Marvel series Daredevil, from 2015 to 2018. Despite it being the most popular Marvel series on the platform, the show was cancelled after three seasons. 

However, there had been rumours that some of Daredevil's cast will make the jump into the MCU. 

Charlie Cox made a cameo in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' earlier this year. 

The actor has also previously hinted that there could be another face-off with Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin in his future. With Vincent D'Onofrio reprising his role as Kingpin in Hawkeye, Marvel might be assembling all the pieces for a Daredevil comeback.

 

