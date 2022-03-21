Counsel Kanye not Cancel: Trevor Noah

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah was quick to show respond after Kanye West was barred from performing at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards due to his "inappropriate online behaviour".

Although many speculated that the popular host might have influenced the Grammy authorities, Noah made his stance clear in a tweet that says, "I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye."

A source close to Travor Noah revealed that Noah has nothing to do with Kanye's performance being cancelled at Grammy Awards.

"Trevor never asked the Grammys to ban Kanye from performing. He was not offended by Kanye's Instagram post and Trevor responded on Instagram. The notion that Trevor or his team asked the Grammys to ban Kanye is ridiculous," the source told CNN.

Earlier, Kanye's Instagram handle was banned for 24 hours for using racial slurs at the "Daily Show" host who will also be hosting the Grammy Awards next month.

Kanye's erratic online post which is now deleted came as a response to Noah addressing Kanye's treatment of his former wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

In an extended 'Daily Show' monologue, Noah gave his take on the ongoing controversy surrounding the three.

He said, "You may not feel sorry for Kim because she's rich and famous, But what she's going through is terrifying to watch and shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave."

Kanye was among the first round of performers announced last week for the 64th Grammy Awards.

Artists who will lit up the stage of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards are Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, BTS and Olivia Rodrigo.