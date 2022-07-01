Concert for flood victims: Warfaze, Ark rock Dhaka University

TBS Report
01 July, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 01 July, 2022, 11:44 am

Concert for flood victims: Warfaze, Ark rock Dhaka University

TBS Report
01 July, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 01 July, 2022, 11:44 am
Concert for flood victims: Warfaze, Ark rock Dhaka University

A two-day concert for helping the flood-hit people of North-Eastern districts of the country was held at Dhaka University's (DU) Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) premises on 27 and 28 June.

The concert was arranged by teachers and students of the university under an initiative named "All Social and Cultural Organisations of Dhaka University are with the flood-hit people".

Popular bands like Warfaze, Ark, Ashes, Viking, Sonar Bangla Circus and Sohojia rocked the stage set up at Shabuj Chattar of TSC on Monday and Tuesday.

The entry fee for the concert was fixed at Tk300 and the proceeds of which will be fully dedicated to flood victims.

Joy Das, a member of organising committee said, 'We have completed the 

fund raising process successfully with the completion of the concert. We will go to the flood-affected areas on 30 June."

Another member of the organising committee Md. Kamrul Hasan said, 'Best bands of our country performed for flood victims without taking any single remuneration! Besides, DU's unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League was also there with us.'

 

