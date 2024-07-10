Commuter shocked at being stuck on roads despite blockades announced days ago

This article is a work of satire and is meant to be taken as such.

Commuters around the country expressed their absolute shock and disbelief at the long commute times owing to a blockade announced literally 24 hours in advance.

Ridwana Begum took to social media to air her grievances.

"I have been stuck on Road 27 for the past six hours. I had to get some whipped cream for this dish I am making, but I think I won't be able to do so," she lamented.

Asked where she lived, Ridwana informed she lived in the street behind the main road.

"I can't walk, it's really hot. But it's also not fair for students to become such a nuisance for the general public," she said.

Meanwhile, on one of the city's main thoroughfares, business magnate Ruflan Ahmed sat fuming in the backseat of his car.

"I was going to the bank literally just now to return the bank loan I had defaulted on decades ago. Now I can't do it anymore because of this insane traffic," he said.

When asked if he had known about the movement, Ruflan said he did not.

"I am thinking about my business all the time. I don't have the bandwidth to deal with what the newest things the kids are whining about now," he said.

Elsewhere, one Sultan Salim seemed to have gotten into an argument with the protestors.

"Please let me pass. I am a celebrity," he said. When asked what he did exactly, Salim showed off his Youtube channel with 54 subscribers.

"I am not here to disturb you. I just want to reach the centre of the protests so I can make a motivational video for you guys," he said.

Some people, however, expressed support for the protests.

"I am always late for work. But today the bosses will give me a free pass because of the blockade," Tasnim Rahman said with a smile across her face.

Elsewhere, others called for the protest to be better managed.

"A protest shouldn't inconvenience the people. They could have protested on the footpaths which are already occupied. Or they could have held drawing competitions to engage the people," Samin Saad, a manager at Facebook (what?) said.