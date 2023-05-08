Coke Studio Bangla drops 5th song of the season titled ‘Deora’

Coke Studio Bangla dropped their 5th song of the second season on Sunday night (7 April).

The song titled "Deora" was released from Coke Studio Bangla's official YouTube Channel.

"Deora" is a song sung by boatmen for rhythm and energy during Nouka Baich (boat races).

The song was designed and performed by musician and actor Pritom Hasan along with popular folk singer and performer Islamuddin Palakar.

The latest song also featured Bangladesh's first Grammy nominee Armeen Musa and her choir "Ghash Phoring."

The second season started its journey this February and the entire season has been produced and curated by Shayan Chowdhury Arnob.

The season will have over 10 tracks featuring 20 artists from all over Bangladesh.