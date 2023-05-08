Coke Studio Bangla drops 5th song of the season titled ‘Deora’

Splash

TBS Report
08 May, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 12:35 pm

Related News

Coke Studio Bangla drops 5th song of the season titled ‘Deora’

TBS Report
08 May, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 12:35 pm
Coke Studio Bangla season 2. Photo: Collected
Coke Studio Bangla season 2. Photo: Collected

Coke Studio Bangla dropped their 5th song of the second season on Sunday night (7 April). 

The song titled "Deora" was released from Coke Studio Bangla's official YouTube Channel. 

"Deora" is a song sung by boatmen for rhythm and energy during Nouka Baich (boat races). 

The song was designed and performed by musician and actor Pritom Hasan along with popular folk singer and performer Islamuddin Palakar. 

The latest song also featured Bangladesh's first Grammy nominee Armeen Musa and her choir "Ghash Phoring."

The second season started its journey this February and the entire season has been produced and curated by Shayan Chowdhury Arnob. 

The season will have over 10 tracks featuring 20 artists from all over Bangladesh.

 

Coke Studio Bangla / Shayan Chowdhury Arnob / Pritam Hasan / Armeen Musa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Budget-friendly hair gadgets to amp up your hairdo game

Budget-friendly hair gadgets to amp up your hairdo game

38m | Brands
Inside the labyrinth of national lotteries: Crores, winners and delays

Inside the labyrinth of national lotteries: Crores, winners and delays

2h | Panorama
Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping, have accused the US of imposing a “technological blockade” on the country. Photo: Reuters

Washington’s new narrative for the global economy

2h | Panorama
King Charles' coronation should be Britain's last

King Charles' coronation should be Britain's last

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What does the British Monarchy actually do?

What does the British Monarchy actually do?

16h | TBS World
How Shihab Shahin brought the name Baiyam Pakhi

How Shihab Shahin brought the name Baiyam Pakhi

18h | TBS Entertainment
Best Holdings making huge investments in 5-star hotels, luxury villas, and a school in Bhaluk

Best Holdings making huge investments in 5-star hotels, luxury villas, and a school in Bhaluk

17h | TBS Face to Face
Napoli brought back the memory of Maradona, the god of Naples

Napoli brought back the memory of Maradona, the god of Naples

20h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

6
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work