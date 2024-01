Cillian Murphy won a Golden Globe for best drama film actor for his role as the father of the atomic bomb in Christopher Nolan's blockbuster "Oppenheimer" at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.

He bested Bradley Cooper for "Maestro," Leonardo DiCaprio for "Killers of the Flower Moon," Colman Domingo for "Rustin," Barry Keoghan for "Saltburn" and Andrew Scott for "All of Us Strangers."