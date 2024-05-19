Murphy returning with 28 Years Later

Cillian Murphy is set to return in the upcoming sequel of '28 Years Later.'

After his huge success in the role of Oppenheimer, Murphy is also expected to serve as an executive producer of this long-awaited follow-up to 2002's '28 Days Later.'

Sony Motion Pictures Group chairman Tom Rothman confirmed Murphy's return in a recent Deadline interview. "Yes, but in a surprising way and in a way that grows, let me put it that way," Rothman said.

The film reunites Murphy with Boyle and co-writer Alex Garland, who previously collaborated on '28 Days Later' and 2007's 'Sunshine.' With Nia DaCosta in talks of directing the movie which is scheduled to hit theatres on 20 June 2025, the cast also features Ralph Fiennes, Jodie Comer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Murphy's involvement continues his successful streak, following his recent Oscar win for Oppenheimer.

