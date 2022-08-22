Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan join forces for an epic showdown in God Father teaser

Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan in God Father teaser. Photo: Collected
Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan in God Father teaser. Photo: Collected

The first teaser for Chiranjeevi's God Father is out and he's even more menacing than ever. The teaser shows how the God Father is a towering figure wherever he sets foot and no one can ignore his undeniable swagger.

The teaser begins with a backgrounder on how the God Father's whereabouts were not known for 20 years but he came back into the scene six years ago and the general public could not be happier. However, Nayanthara is certainly not a fan as she hopes for anything but his return.

Chiranjeevi's face is finally revealed as he beats up thugs and uses them for sitting stools. Politicians want him dead and police want him caught but they can keep dreaming because he the world's biggest don has the support of the world's biggest bhai, Salman Khan. The Bollywood star calls himself his younger brother and hopes he's not forgotten him as he makes an explosive entry on a bike and later, together in a bad, CGI-infested scene as a car breaks through a wall.

A remake of Malayalam film Lucifer, Chiranjeevi takes on Mohanlal's role. Salman will be seen essaying the role of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara takes on Manju Warrier's role. The film is directed by Mohan Raja, and marks Salman's first appearance in a Telugu film. It will be released on 5 October.

