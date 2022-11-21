Chanchal returns to theatre with Aranyak's 'Rarang' – 'cry to rise up'

Actor Chanchal Chowdhury returned to theatre for the first time in two years with Aranyak Natyadal's popular play 'Rarang' at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA).

The actor made his comeback with the 199th and 200th showings of the fan-favourite play on Thursday and Friday at BSA's Experimental Theatre Hall, as part of Aranyak's 50-year celebration.

Written and directed by actor and playwright Mamunur Rashid, Rarang explores the uprising of the Santal community, an indigenous minority population living in the country's northern region, against the persecution of the British authority.

The Santal word Rarang means "a cry to rise up," and the play's narrative recounts the life of Alfred Soren, a legendary leader of the Santals who died a heroic death defending his community from British tyranny.

Although the play marked Chanchal's long-awaited return, it did not undermine the story throughout the play. He also did not play the title character.

Photo: UNB

Actor Hashim Masud played the character of Alfred Soren, while Chanchal and Akhomo Hasan, another popular face in the television industry, played the role of police characters. Rarang's original cast member and popular actress Tamalika Karmakar could not join the show as she is now living abroad.

Shamim Zaman, Mamunur, Bappaditya Chowdhury, Arif Hossain Apple, Nikita Nandini, Kamrul Hasan, Apu Mehdi and others played different characters in the play.

Chanchal's career began when he got his admission to Dhaka University's Faculty of Fine Art. In a Facebook post on Thursday, the actor mentioned that it has been 25 years since he began his theatre journey with Aranyak.

He last performed in Bangla Natyadal's popular play 'Che'r Cycle' in 2020.