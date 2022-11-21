Chanchal returns to theatre with Aranyak's 'Rarang' – 'cry to rise up'

Splash

UNB
21 November, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 11:16 am

Related News

Chanchal returns to theatre with Aranyak's 'Rarang' – 'cry to rise up'

UNB
21 November, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 11:16 am
Chanchal returns to theatre with Aranyak&#039;s &#039;Rarang&#039; – &#039;cry to rise up&#039;

Actor Chanchal Chowdhury returned to theatre for the first time in two years with Aranyak Natyadal's popular play 'Rarang' at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA).

The actor made his comeback with the 199th and 200th showings of the fan-favourite play on Thursday and Friday at BSA's Experimental Theatre Hall, as part of Aranyak's 50-year celebration.

Written and directed by actor and playwright Mamunur Rashid, Rarang explores the uprising of the Santal community, an indigenous minority population living in the country's northern region, against the persecution of the British authority.

The Santal word Rarang means "a cry to rise up," and the play's narrative recounts the life of Alfred Soren, a legendary leader of the Santals who died a heroic death defending his community from British tyranny.

Although the play marked Chanchal's long-awaited return, it did not undermine the story throughout the play. He also did not play the title character.

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Actor Hashim Masud played the character of Alfred Soren, while Chanchal and Akhomo Hasan, another popular face in the television industry, played the role of police characters. Rarang's original cast member and popular actress Tamalika Karmakar could not join the show as she is now living abroad.

Shamim Zaman, Mamunur, Bappaditya Chowdhury, Arif Hossain Apple, Nikita Nandini, Kamrul Hasan, Apu Mehdi and others played different characters in the play.

Chanchal's career began when he got his admission to Dhaka University's Faculty of Fine Art. In a Facebook post on Thursday, the actor mentioned that it has been 25 years since he began his theatre journey with Aranyak.

He last performed in Bangla Natyadal's popular play 'Che'r Cycle' in 2020.

Chanchal Chowdhury / Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy / play

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

A wedding gift guide for different budgets

2h | Brands
The ban on alcohol in stadiums and the subsequent uproar have revealed at least two issues concerning both Qatar and the sports’ Western fanbase at large. The first one being the inseparable connection between alcohol and Western sports fans. PHOTO: DW.

Sports, alcohol and the Islamic world

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'If you are a start-up that requires funding, you need to be able to talk to investors smartly'

1h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Noya: When accessory becomes an exhibit

1h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

14h | Videos
Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

15h | Videos
Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'