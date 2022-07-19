Camera rolls for 'Dune: Part Two'

The sequel to 2021's Denis Villeneuve's 2021 science fiction epic 'Dune' has begun filming. The franchise's social media handles made the official announcement with a picture of the clapboard.

The post read- "We're rolling. Production on Dune: Part Two has begun. #DuneMovie,"

Behind the scene image of Dune 2. Photo: Collected

The picture of the clapboard also confirms Greig Fraser's return as director of photography, who won the Best Cinematography Oscar for Dune.

The sequel is slated to continue the narrative of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), an heir to the House Atreides who allied himself with the Fremen, Arrakian inhabitants.

Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård , Zendaya, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem are among the cast members who will reprise their roles in the sequel.

Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Austin Butler will be joining the franchise with this film.

"Dune", the sci-fi flick released in 2021, was a critical darling and a commercial hit for Warner Bros. On a budget of $165 million, it managed to mint $401.8 million worldwide.