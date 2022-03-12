Austin Butler eyed to play Feyd-Rautha in upcoming sequel of Dune

12 March, 2022, 11:40 am
Austin Butler is in talks to play Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in Dune: Part Two

Austin Butler. Photo: Collected
Austin Butler is in talks to play Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in Dune: Part Two according to The Deadline.

He is in an early negotiation stage to play the iconic role. Florence Pugh is also being linked to the character Princess Irulan, according to The Hollywood Reporter. 

Butler would join the stellar cast which includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgrd, Javier Bardem, and Dave Bautista.

Rautha is a favorite among fans of the Frank Herbert novel and is predicted to play a major role in Dune Part Two. It was famously performed by Sting in the 1984 David Lynch adaptation.

People might recognize Butler as Tex from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, while others may recall him from the short-lived MTV series The Shannara Chronicles.

 

