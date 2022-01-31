BTS' Jimin undergoes appendicitis surgery, tests Covid-19 positive

Splash

Hindustan Times
31 January, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2022, 04:46 pm

Related News

BTS' Jimin undergoes appendicitis surgery, tests Covid-19 positive

Jimin underwent surgery for appendicitis. He also tested positive for coronavirus

Hindustan Times
31 January, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2022, 04:46 pm
BTS member Jimin. Photo: Collected
BTS member Jimin. Photo: Collected

BTS member Jimin underwent appendicitis surgery on Monday, the group's agency Big Hit Music announced.

Taking to Weverse, Big Hit Music also informed that Jimin tested positive for Covid 19. The statement also said that though he is 'experiencing mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery.

The statement read, "Hello. This is BigHit Music. We would like to provide you with the following information regarding the current health status of BTS member Jimin. Jimin experienced sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon. He visited a hospital emergency room for a thorough examination, and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for Covid-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31. "

"According to the medical staff, the surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure. He will be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for Covid-19 in conjunction with postoperative care. He is currently experiencing a mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery, and had no contact with the other members during the infectious stage," it added.

"The company places the artists' health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid Jimin in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities. Thank you," the statement concluded.

Earlier, BTS members RM, Jin and Suga had tested positive for Covid-19. Big Hit Music had informed ARMY, BTS fandom about the same on Weverse.

BTS members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook had in November last year travelled to the US for their four in-person concerts in Los Angeles. After that, Big Hit Music had announced that the members were taking an extended period of rest, their first since 2019.

All the members had also made their Instagram debut in December. They often share posts keeping fans updated on their lives. They also interact with ARMY in Weverse.

BTS / Jimin / BTS Army / Music

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Some of us are launching telescopes that can see the Big Bang just as others are threatening war for no good reason. That says it all. Illustration: TBS

‘Sapiens’? Humans are not wise. Just too smart for our own good

6h | Panorama
Dear regulators, please back convergence in journalism to spur competition

Dear regulators, please back convergence in journalism to spur competition

8h | Panorama
Giant fish attracts not only potential buyers but also curious onlookers, however, the fish traders always give priority to those who can buy the whole fish. Photo: Collected

The economy and ecology of the Tk one lakh fish

9h | Panorama
Changes to the broadcaster’s financing model will force it to abandon its traditional place in the British and global media landscape. Photo: Bloomberg

The BBC is dead, long live the BBC

1d | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

23h | Videos
QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

23h | Videos
Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

1d | Videos
People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

5
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

6
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city