Britney Spears is back! Teamed up with Elton John for a duet

Britney Spears and Elton John. Photo: Getty Image via Page Six
Britney Spears and Elton John. Photo: Getty Image via Page Six

Pop star Britney Spears is set to make her comeback soon and has teamed up with Elton John for a duet song.

The singer has secretly met with Elton John, 75, at a Beverly Hills recording studio last week to recreate John's 1971 classic "Tiny Dance", reports Page Six.
According to a source, Universal Music is set to drop the track next month.

"This was Elton's idea, and Britney is a huge fan. They have recorded a remix of 'Tiny Dancer' as a full duet — and it is incredible," Page Six quoted a source.
"Britney was in the studio in Beverly Hills last week with Elton for the super-secret recording session overseen by uber-producer Andrew Watt," the outlet added.

The track will mark Britney's comeback in the music Industry after the end of her 14-year-long conservatorship. Britney's last album titled "Glory" was released in 2016.

Penned by John and Bernie Taupin, "Tiny Dancer" was originally released in John's 1971 album "Madman across the Water".
 

