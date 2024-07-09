Elton John peed in a plastic bottle at shoe shop in France

A shop owner in France has shared that veteran singer Elton John nonchalantly went on to pee in a plastic bottle, standing inside his store.

A shop owner in France has accused Elton John of peeing in a plastic bottle inside the store.

A new report by TMZ details that Elton was out shopping in a sneaker store in France, and entered a shop looking for a public restroom. Upon not finding it, he proceeded to take a piss in a plastic bottle inside the shop itself, and even instructed his security to 'clean up the mess.'

The report added that Elton John enquired in the sneaker store if there was a public restroom where he could relieve himself. "When Elton was told there wasn't a toilet around, the shop owner says the singer turned to his security and asked for a bottle ... then took a few steps away from other shoppers and began taking a leak in the receptacle," read the report.

Moreover, Elton directed his security to clean up the mess after he finished peeing in the plastic bottle. This incident left the shop owner "shocked and frustrated." The shop owner didn't recognise him and went on to ask him what he did for a living. In response, the singer simply added, "I am Elton John."

Elton is one of the most well-known singers in the world. He is one of the top-selling solo artists of all time, and he holds the record for the biggest-selling physical single of all time, with 33 million copies sold for Candle in the Wind in 1997.

The Goodbye Yellow Brick Road singer achieved EGOT status earlier this year after and joined the exclusive club of artists who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony award for their work in the industry. Elton won the Emmy Award on Monday night for Best Variety Special (Live) for Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium.

