Binge teases best-seller novel inspired web-series 'Agochora'

Crime-thriller web-series 'Agochora', directed by Siddiq Ahmed, was teased on Binge's official YouTube channel yesterday, 2 August. The series is an adaptation of Mohammad Nazim Uddin best-selling eponymous novel. The story is about a sport-shooter who is forced into a life of crime and uses his shooting skills to assassinate.

The series will have an ensemble cast consisting of Fazlur Rahman Babu, Zakia Bari Mamo and Intekhab Dinar. Famous cartoonist Morshed Mishu will portray the role of the shooter-turned assassin.

The setting of the series is in the narrow alleys of old Dhaka. It is scheduled to be released on 10 August on OTT platform Binge.